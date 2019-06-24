After Hurriyat, now BJP says ready for dialogue in J&K

Srinagar: A day after Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq responded to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s announcement that Hurriyat leaders were now for talks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president and J&K affairs in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday also said that Centre was open for dialogue with the Hurriyat leaders.

Khanna told reporters on the side-lines of a party function in Srinagar that J&K residents including Hurriyat leaders are welcome to talk but within the ambit of Indian constitution.

Khanna also said that this was being done to win the trust of every individual in the state.

However, Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president said that Hurriyat has finally softened its stand on talks with the Centre.

While taking to twitter, Mehbooba wrote: “daer ayad durust ayad”.

She also wrote: “The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand (sic).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

