Advisor Ganai condoles demise

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor and Chairman, J&K Wakf Board, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has condoled the demise of the head priest of Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal, Ghulam Hassan Banday who passed away on Sunday.

In his condolence message, Ganai paid rich tributes to the deceased.

The Chairman Wakf Board expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the department soul.

