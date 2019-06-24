Absence of elected govt taking toll on development: Farooq

Anantnag: TheNational Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday that there is no such accountability on the ground and the absence of an elected government is taking its toll on the development prospects of the state.

According to the statement, he stated this while paying a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Zain Ud Din Reshi at Ashmuqam, Pahalgam.

While underscoring the need of having a multi-faceted tourism policy, Farooq said, “Once a popularly elected government comes to power under the vanguard of Omar, a renewed attention will be given to the development demands of all major and minor tourist destinations of the state. The new government will have to work on the growth of increased international arrivals. In addition, the focus on building tourism infrastructure, both for domestic and international tourists will help grow the sector, which I believe has received little to no attention after BJP-PDP had its hands on power in the state.”

“I believe better roads, better connectivity in terms of transport, augmenting the hospitality services are some of the thrust areas which needs to be given greater attention. However, I believe no headway could be achieved without the proactive participation of the locals living in and around tourist destinations. Ensuring greater employment prospects for the locals should be at the centre of any development activity,” he said.

The NC president said: These days we are hearing that the situation is shabby at Burzhama Archaeological Site. It is not just Burzhama, the condition of tourist destinations across the state present a grimy tale of neglect.

Farooq while paying obeisance at the shrine said that the Reshi culture of Kashmir underscored the need of living in amity with others.

“The Reshis brought the essence of Islamic teaching to every household by localizing it. Their teachings touch a spectrum of issues encompassing both individual as well as the society in their fold. They talked of compassion, brotherhood and mutual respect which are pivotal aspects of any stable society. These great men paraphrased universal values in their poetry. I have come here to pray for peace and prosperity of my state. It is always spiritually elevating to come to places like these,” he said.

“He also visited Pahalgam, where scores of people from different hamlets of the Lidder valley called upon him. The visiting delegations apprised the party president about the grimy tale of development deficit and paucity of basic amenities in their areas. The locals apprised the party president about the sheer inattention that the area has been subjected to ever since BJP-PDP took over the reins of power in their hands. Farooq assured the visiting delegations that he will take up the issues of development pertaining to Pahalgam at every forum,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

