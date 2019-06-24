2 years on, authorities yet to reconstruct gutted SW, JKBOSE building in Beerwah

BUDGAM: The district administration has failed to reconstruct the building of social welfare department and JKBOSE in Beerwah area of Budgam, which was gutted in 2017 and now used as a garbage dumping site by the municipality.

As per locals, no steps have been taken for reconstruction of the building and the departments have been shifted to private building.

“The spot is being used as garbage dumping site by Municipal Committee Beerwah,” Mustaq Ahmad Dar, a local said.

Not only this, as the walls and windows of the building are fully damaged, the place has become a meeting spot for drug addicts and smokers, Dar said.

“Some have even used it as toilet place. That is why a foul smell is emanating from there. We are facing health problems,” locals said.

They said they have several times approached the concerned officials in this regard but to no avail.

An official from R&B Department Budgam told Kashmir Reader that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) estimated at Rs 60 lakh for renovation of the gutted building has already been submitted to the concerned departments but is awaiting authorisation.

Sub-District Magistrate Beerwah Abdul Majeed Lone said there is no particular garbage dumping site in Beerwah town.

“They (Municipal Committee) are dumping waste anywhere in the area and we are trying to identify the permanent place for it,” Lone said.

