Youth electrocuted in Budgam

Budgam: A 15-year-old boy died after electrocuting in Pasroo village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

Identified as Sajad Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohammed Wani was working in his field when he was came in contact with a low lying HT line.

An eyewitness said that the HT line is dangling only six to seven feet high from the ground. His charred body was recovered after half an hour and shifted to District Hospital Budgam, where he was confirmed brought dead.

