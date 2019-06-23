Tips to Aspiring Writers

Sufi Husain

I have recently attended a few book launch events at different Café’s in Srinagar. There are three things I must appreciate before launching a full-scale criticism of these one after the other. Number one, it is good to see few homegrown publishers flourishing. Number two; they are providing opportunities to young and budding authors. Number Three is onset of new Café culture in Kashmir. A few years back it was difficult to find a place to sit and have a conversation. We had an option of sitting in a restaurant but that invited us to have a full meal, even if we were in a mood of involving ourselves in eating. We were forced to place an order for food and eating took away major chunk of our time, which we otherwise intended to invest into a conversation.

The Café culture has helped in different manners by, one, allowing us to have a conversation over a cup of coffee. Number two, by providing a platform to the events like book launches, product launches, musical concerts and events which we hold very personal such as, celebrating birthdays, and anniversaries.

In order to get a glimpse of what our own authors are writing and our own publishers are publishing, I purchased a few books and read them. It was good to see young authors making use of the English language. It has its reach deep and far across the globe. What is disheartening are the silly errors such as spelling mistakes in printed books. These errors could have been avoided by hiring a professional editor, in order to maintain the sanctity of publishing. Proof reading of a book could have easily helped to do away with mistakes, which had crept into the content. By removing grammatical, typographical, spelling errors, focus would have shifted entirely towards the theme and central idea of the book. However, looking at the huge task they have undertaken one can actually oversee these mistakes.

As an owner of a publishing house, one needs to be little more careful and avoid such mistakes. Without naming any such book or the publishing house, or an author, there are numerous errors; this will lose credibility of our established and reputed authors. This essay is not about criticizing anyone; it is however written with the purpose of sending out a message to the publishers and authors alike to be little more cautious so as to avoid any humiliation from anyone whosoever happens to purchase your book and takes time to read it. People take time out of their precious lives to read: we shall not intend to waste it; we shall not leave reader with the bad taste.

I have noticed the content category of our young lot. They have chosen a sadistic path. The kind of stories they want to tell shows more or less a negative side of life. A pessimistic attitude is prominent in the manner and style of writing may be because we have seen a lot of violence in last few decades. An entire generation has been born and brought up in turbulent conditions. Some have gone through tough times during their upbringing such as dysfunctional marriage of parents, death of a first blood relative, hard work in difficult circumstances, life effected through frequent curfews and strikes, or a broken love story is involved. There is nothing wrong with any of these provocations, which inadvertently have converted normal people into authors.

Going a little deeper on the psyche of this genre of authors , I realized that these people mostly belong to the “feeling” category of personality, which involves one to feel everything very deeply. They are the people who tend to contain their feelings with multiple fears running within, one of the most prominent and common fears of this personality type is insecurity. This may be because of past bad experiences, which led them to have less expectations and thereby confining themselves to themselves, tending not to be dependent on anyone for anything. These people find lots of time at their disposable due to less public appearances, due to avoidance of public gatherings and due to less involvement in social networking. They tend to exhibit a passive social media presence to no presence at all. This helps them to sit at a quiet place and write about things they wish to share, but find no reliable soul around. The words actually fall from the feast of their minds to the white sheets of a notebook. They bleed words through their fingertips. These are the stages of growth one goes through. What is important is that they come up these small projects are stepping-stones to the long and credulous journey as towards becoming writers.

Negativity has a force of attraction just like gravity. It attracts people from all corners of the world. People tend to listen to the songs having gloom, a heart-wrenching story, rather than the party songs which can be good to listen to, for occasion or two, but one can find different pleasure in negative songs. People tend to connect with them. That is why people are still fond of old, classic songs. Music having gloom is said to bring solace to the forlorn heart. That is the reason we still enjoy listening to “woh kagaz ke kashti, woh barish ka pani” rather than “eena meena deeka”

In the same manner, some genre of books pull more people to bookstores thereby more books out of bookshelves. Almost every reader has gone through books like “ The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, “ The Museum of Innocence” by Orhan Pamuk, “Broken Wings” by Khalil Gibran, “The Kite Runner” by Khalid Hossaini and so on . Books with cheerful title attract less people(may be because by default we attract negativity or gloom). New readers can read whatever they get their hands on to, until they actually find their taste for reading a particular type of genre.

Poetry needs extreme levels of creativity. It furnishes meaning and people drive interpretation to the couplets by connecting them to their own life in one or the other manner.

I would urge young authors to maintain dignity and integrity of this profession. Produce encouraging contents, things showing positive side of life. I urge them to read and read a lot. To begin with read a book every week. To our publishers, hire efficient editors to rectify grammatical and spelling errors. Encourage writers to enhance quality of writing. Remember the best publishing houses retain sanctity by rejecting lots of user contents.

—The author is a lawyer at the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and can be reached at: sufi@xeal.in

