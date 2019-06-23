Smuggled gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized in Chennai

Chennai, Smuggled gold valued at Rs 34 lakh and foreign currencies worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from air passengers in separate incidents at the international airport here, Customs department said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the air intelligence unit officers intercepted a passenger who arrived from Malaysia late Saturday night and recovered gold worth Rs 13 lakh from him that was concealed in his baggage.

In the second incident, the officials recovered gold worth Rs 21 lakh concealed in the inner garments of two passengers who arrived here from Kuwait.

The yellow metal in the two cases were seized under Customs Act 1962, an official release said.

In another incident Sunday, the officials intercepted a Dubai-bound passenger moving around in a suspicious manner and found 33,500 Saudi Riyals in denominations of 500 equivalent to Rs six lakh, hidden in his baggage. PTI

