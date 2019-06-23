Shopian Encounter: Two militants killed, search operation on

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in ongoing operation after a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in South Kashmir’s Shopian District on Sunday morning.

A senior Police officer told GNS that two militants have been killed and their bodies have been also recovered along with as many rifles.

The officer further said that the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained as searches are still going on in the area, the officer said.

