Seven persons injured in Sonamarag road mishap

Kangan: Seven persons were injured in a road accident at Sonamarag area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Sunday Morning.

Officials said that the an Tempo Traveller bearing registration number JK06-4805 on its way to Kargil from Srinagar collided with a Truck bearing registration number JK02S-4175 coming from opposite direction at Nilgrath Sonamarag on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district resulting injuries to Seven persons travelling in the Tempo.

Officials said that the injured persons have been identified as Mohammad Sharif Tak son of Ghulam Mohammad Tak (30), Mohammad Yousuf Shah son of Hameed Shah (30), Krishan Lal son of Jai Ram Lal (55), Narayan Singh son of Resh Paul Singh (50) Nawaz Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Gani Malik (28), Muzamil Ahamd Malik son of Gh Hassan Malik (28) and Himmat Singh son of Udham Singh 34 all resident of Doda.

All the injured were shifted to nearby PHC Sonamarag for medical assistance where doctors referred them to Sub District Hospital Kangan for advance treatment officials said.

However Police have taken cognizance of the case

