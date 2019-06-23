Search operation launched in Kangan area

Kangan: Security forces launched a Search operation at a Kangan village in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday morning.

Officials source said that the Army 24RR, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly launched the searches in Charwan village following inputs about the presence of militants.

Reports said The operation is continuing so far and house to house searches were going on in the village when last reports came in.

When contacted SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahamd Poswal told Kashmir Reader that the General search is going on, “General search is being conducted in the area”

