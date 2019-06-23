Remembering the Legendary Professor Hajini

Manzoor Ahmad Parey

“On account of mutual squabbles the disgruntled leaders sought assistance from the rulers who fanned defections and destabilization. The Kashgari Invasion of 1534 had brought an acute insufficiency which added to the misery of the masses. Almost fifty years people were oppressed and harassed, writes R.L. Sadhu, by the warlords whom they had to maintain for their mercenary rabble. The unseasonal snowfall of 1576, the impact of which lasted for three years left the economy crippled for a decade and in 1586 Akbar allured by the beauty of Kashmir annexed it. It is therefore no surprise that the people faced excruciation during the lifetime of Habba Khatoon”

“Kashmiri language was checked and elbowed out of high places and was reduced to the valley-sides, the peasantry, illiterate and ignorant. Habba Khatoon entered the palace when dark clouds of apathy were hovering over the Kashmiri language and art. As a queen she could have fallen in line by upholding Persian at the cost of Kashmiri language but her devotion to her own culture and language proved stronger. After Lal Ded (c. 1335-85) and Shaykh Nur al-Din (1377-1440) one finds hardly any example of Kashmiri writing for practically another century till Habba Khatoon revived it from indifference and neglect”

Professor Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Hajini(1917-1993) is one of the legendary professors Kashmir valley has produced. Although living in the same area where the late professor has lived his entire life, how I came to know about the iconic son of the soil is very interesting. Call it a coincidence or whatever, each time I appeared in a job interview or for some other purposes I was always asked to speak about the late professor. Though to the best of my knowledge, I was most of the times able to give the panel some preliminary and superficial information about the iconic professor, but I was never myself satisfied with the little information I had regarding this legendary who is now resting on the banks of river Jhelum. These few instances prompted me to deep dive into the literature which the professor has written or contributed to. While going through some of his articles which he has written in English( big thanks go to Professor Ameen Fayazi,faculty of the English North Campus,University of Kashmir, who has compiled all available articles written by a late professor in the form of a book and published by Halqae-e-AdabSonawari Hajin, it was great to see the kind of ideas the legendary professor has touched upon during those times when globalization and digital media were not even born. Another astounding fact which I personally noticed was an Arabic teacher having extraordinary confidence and command over his align language which in his case was English.

This prompted me to inquire from one of his contemporaries who happened to be one of those people who have seen and listened to late professor very closely and that how was it possible that a professor of Arabic was having ultimate confidence not only in the English language but would speak at length about topics on Chemistry, Physics and Philosophy. The response of the person was something which inspired me and made me feel proud and he explained and gave two reasons. One, to be honest, Professor Hajini was a born genius or a polymath with extraordinary zeal and zest for learning more and more and exploring new vistas of knowledge and second he was fortunate to land in the right place at the right time which happens to be Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).Whenever teacher at the Department of Arabic at AMU used to be on leave or attending some conference outside the university, Professor Hajini would make it a point to attend the classes of any other department, especially Chemistry.

When I look back and reflect upon these particular instances and when I see today the modern educational philosophers and policymakers suggest going for liberal education and concepts like Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are introduced, I could just imagine how much the iconic professor was ahead of his times. But, alas the tragedy with us is that our society recognizes, resembles and remembers people only when they part ways from us.

One outstanding feature of the late professor had been that he was a born rebel and probably like all other genuine scholars and intellectuals would question power vehemently without bothering about the. Merely because of his merit and unparalleled personality, he could have ended up being on the highest clans of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, he simply choose otherwise, because he didn’t want to lose his individual identity and opinion(s). Like many of his contemporary scholars and just because of his voracious nature of reading he had the capacity of having an opinion about almost on every aspect of life and had the unique ability to speak very bluntly and at length about any topic under discussion. The good professor never shied: he just spoke and voiced his opinions.

Unlike other contemporary Islamic scholars, Professor Hajini had the distinction of institutionalizing the historic Jamia Masjid at Hajin which he had himself established and converted it into the center of learning where people from different nook and corners of the state used to come and ask some of the very difficult questions of the time to the learned professor and we have been told the kind of ease and confidence with which he would respond was extraordinary and blunt without thinking for a second whether the answer is socially or politically correct or acceptable; he would always speak the truth. Unlike current times when our Masjids are being operated on the principal of monologue, he had introduced the concept of dialogue which during his times was something very bold and extraordinary.

Apart from his understanding and knowledge of Arabic, which probably made the late professor a great Islamic scholar, he had in him the great regard and respect for our mother tongue, Kashmiri and Kashmiri literature also. Owing to his command on English he would have written at ease in that language and would have probably made a name in the international arena, but he chose not to write in that language and instead he wrote extensively in his native language and his contributions to the Kashmiri language became unparalleled.

Professor Hajini was a kind soul who was acutely aware of the importance of language in securing and holding on to an identity. The late professor and his brand of thought are all the more relevant in the current times when people like him had the privilege to speak but prefer not to, just for the petty gains. It is axiomatic to state that on his 102th birth anniversary, we need people like him.

