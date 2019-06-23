‘Pak militant going to receive a group of Jaish militants near LoC’ killed in Uri

Baramulla: Pakistani militant Luqman of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who was active for the past one year in Kashmir, is believed to have been killed in a brief encounter with government forces in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Police have officially yet not identified the slain militant.

Sources said that the army’s 6 JAKLI regiment, along with CRPF’s 53 battalion, and police forces cordoned off the forest area in Bujithelan Boniyar in Uri sector on Saturday morning after specific information of presence of militants.

They said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the militant fired at the forces, which was retaliated and the militant killed in a brief encounter.

Police sources said that the slain militant is Luqman of Jaish who was active in Kashmir valley for the past one year. They said that he was going to receive a group of militants along the border but was killed before he could do so.

The army also confirmed that a militant was killed in Uri and added that war-like stores were recovered on him.

The local population of the area said that they saw a large number of forces personnel since Friday evening going towards the woods in Bujithelan. They said that on Saturday morning they heard sound of some gun shots and later the forces said that a militant had been killed.

Bujithelan is a small village near Limber village and falls under police station Boniyar, in Uri. The area was one of the main routes through which hundreds of militants crossed the Line of Control in the early nineties.

Four local boys, two from north Kashmir and two from south Kashmir, who were on way to the LoC for arms training were detained by the army in the same area a few days ago.

