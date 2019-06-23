I&B minister launches first DD news bulletin in Dogri

Kashmiris defeated vested interests who tried to burn schools: Javadekar

Srinagar: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday launched the first news bulletin in Dogri that will be aired on DD Kashir on daily basis from Saturday evening. The minister also addressed a function to launch distribution of free DD Dish TV set-top boxes in Kashmir, besides unveiling the signature tune of Doordarshan’s satellite channel for Jammu and Kashmir, DD Kashir.

“Today we are making a small beginning in which we are giving set-top boxes of free Dish TV for people living in far-flung areas and to poor people,” Javadekar said.

He said that Kashmiris had defeated the designs of “vested interests who attempted to set ablaze schools across the Valley.” Assuring all help to the state, he said that the government of India had disbursed Rs 4,500 crore for panchayats in J&K.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, said at the gathering that free DTH connections will help in dissemination of information in border areas which are not well connected by roads or other communication means.

Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, said that the Dogri bulletin on DD Kashir satellite channel was a long-pending demand of people in Jammu.

“Steps have been taken for promotion of Kashmiri language from time to time but similar steps for Dogri were delayed. Both Kashmiri and Dogri are rich but underrated languages as people prefer to speak English. But we have to promote Kashmiri, Dogri, or Ladakhi,” he said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who was also present on the occasion, said that the distribution of free dish connections was a massive outreach programme which will save people falling prey to fake news and false propaganda.

—PTI

