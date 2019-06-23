Hurriyat now ready to talk with govt: Governor

‘Problems can be addressed but army will answer a bullet with a bullet’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Saturday said that the Hurriyat Conference, which has shunned dialogue with the Government of India on Kashmir, is now willing to talk.

Mentioning how in 2016, during massive protests that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, Hurriyat leaders shut the door on Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan when he came to meet them, Malik said that the situation has changed in Kashmir since then.

“Today they are ready for talks and want to hold dialogue,” said Malik, referring to the Hurriyat Conference. “There is a change in everyone.”

The Governor, who is helming the state since the collapse of the PDP-BJP government, said that the situation in Kashmir has improved since he took over in August last year. He said recruitment of militants had almost stopped and so has stone-throwing after Friday prayers.

“I feel good that the temperature (of the situation) has come down significantly since the day I arrived here,” hesaid at a ceremony held for the launch of ‘Doordarshan Free Set Top Boxes’ at the SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake.

Malik also hailed chairman Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for highlighting social issues such as the surge in drug abuse in the Valley during his Friday sermon at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. He also appreciated the Hurriyat’s statement on welcoming Amarnath yatris.

“Look at how Jammu and Punjab were ruined because of drug menace. The Hurriyat working for a better society is a positive move,” said Malik.

The governor said that nobody wants youths to be killed and the government wants local militants to shun arms and return home. “There is a lot of thought being given to what kind of scheme is needed to bring them (militants) back,” he said.

However, he said, government forces had the right to retaliate when fired upon. “The narrative in Kashmir can be changed and problems addressed but the army will answer a bullet with a bullet, not with bouquets,” he said.

Malik said there was a need to listen to the grievances of youth and that their issues can be resolved. “Before my appointment I met so many people who told me they were aware of the Kashmir problem. After coming here I realised the problems of youths and didn’t listen only to the intelligence agencies,” he said.

“The narrative can be changed,” he said. “The prerequisite is that the intentions be good and sincere on both sides.”

Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said that 22,000 Kashmiri youths were at present studying outside the state and liaison officers have been deputed so that they don’t face difficulties.

Malik said that cinemas would reopen in Kashmir for the entertainment of people and called for news stories to be based on facts. “In Kashmir, rumours become news. We need to have credible sources for disseminating news to far-flung areas,” he said.

