Gun battle rattles Shopian village

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in South Kashmir’s Shopian District on Sunday morning.

Reports said that a team of Army’s 44RR, SOG Shopian and CRPF laid siege around Daramdora area on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer told GNS that as the joint team of forces encircled the suspected orchard the hiding militants inside orchard started firing triggering an fierce gunfight.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to present inside the orchards.

Till this report was being filed exchange of firing was going on.

