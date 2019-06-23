Chief cleric at Hazratbal shrine passes away

Srinagar: Chief cleric at Hazratbal shrine Ghulam Hassan Banday passed away on Sunday afternoon.
Family source said that he breathed his last today afternoon.

His Nimaz e Jinaza will be held after Maghrib prayers at Dargah Hazratbal today.
Banday son of late Nizam-ud-din Banday was one of the custodians of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) at Dargah Hazratbal shrine.
He would display holy relic on many important occasions at the Hazratbal shrine and was also part of the group involved in the recitation of Khatmatul-Mauzamaat, Awraad-e-Sharief on various important occasions that include Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi (SAW) and annual Urs of four rightly-guided Caliphs of Islam.
His death has been condoled by various religious and social organisations.

