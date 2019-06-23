Back to village team faces wrath of villagers

BUDGAM: A team of officials headed by a gazetted officer deputed for “back to village” program had to face wrath of a village complaining of lack of contaminated water and lack of amenities.

The team was on way to Nandwandpora, but were intercepted by villagers at Surnhall village as residents came out on streets and refused to let the team go unless deputy commissioner visited the spot.

In a two-and-a-half minute video, officials could be seen encircled by dozens of women folk carrying urns in their hands.

An official, whose name could not be ascertained can be heard saying that they were on way to another village, but have been stopped by the people ‘here’.

“People here are facing lots of hardships,” he says int he video. “The girl students of this village, before leaving to school, have to fetch water from far off areas”.

“We are trying to convince them but they are not letting us go because they demand deputy commissioner and other concerned officials to visit the spot and to redress their demands”.

“People here are drinking contaminated water of a stream which can’t be even used for washing” he is heard saying.

“I hope the video will reach out to the concerned officials and they will subsequently redress their genuine demands”.

The womenfolk, meanwhile, can be seen chanting slogans against authorities for failing to deliver basic amenities to the deprived village.

They alleged that the contaminated water has caused many water-borne diseases among the locals especially women folk.

“Our physique is too weak to carry a bucket of water from the adjoining villages,” they rued. “The reason is we have been doing this job since decades.”

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asger when contacted, said, she had no knowledge of the incident.

“Send across that video if there is any, I will go through it,” Sehrish added.

