Anantnag village forced to consume water declared unfit for human consumption

Officials overrule tests done by doctors

Anantnag: Despite a team of doctors declaring water samples collected from Kamad village of Anantnag district, “not fit for human consumption” thousands of villagers are forced to consume the water as the district administration overruled the Health department’s report after an onsite inspection- with naked eyes.

For years now, Kamad and some adjoining villages including Chichripora, Chek-Kamad, Monghal and Papaibal are being supplied water from open, unfiltered sources following the failure of a water supply scheme constructed in 1988.

Crores, as per sources, were spent on the scheme located in Ugjan Teng area of Kamad but to no avail. “Finally the officials settled with supplying water to these areas, Kamad in particular, from a spring in Pethabugh,” a source said.

The Pethabugh spring, however, is contaminated with all kinds of filth, including razor blades, baby diapers and used sanitary napkins.

As a result around 120 people fell sick in May, during the holy month of Ramzan, following which the locals repeatedly visited the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag and made pleas.

“Subsequently a team of doctors was sent to collect samples. And the results are horrifying,” a source in Health department told Kashmir Reader.

The test conducted by the doctors is called the Coliform Count test where Most Probable Number (MPN) of the Coli is determined in the sample and water is graded accordingly, in four categories.

Water with an MPN of zero per 100 ml is excellent, one to three is satisfactory, four to ten is suspicious and greater than 10, is unsatisfactory.

“What is horrifying is the fact that three out of four samples collected from Kamad had MPN of greater than 180 and the fourth one an MPN of more than 120,” a health official said, as he also provided a copy of the findings to Kashmir Reader, dated May 23.

Interestingly, the health department has termed the water not fit for “other uses” as well.

“The water samples collected from above mentioned place are not fit for human consumption or other uses,” the report reads.

Instead of taking any concrete steps, the district administration overruled the test findings, as some officials visited the water source in the area and declared it fit after examining it with the naked eye.

Superintendent Engineer (SE) south, Khalil Ahmad Najar, told Kashmir Reader. “It remains to be seen from where the samples were collected but a team of officials found the source not contaminated and fit for consumption,” Najar told Kashmir Reader.

Asked how the team could determine quality of water with their naked eyes, Najar expressed ignorance about the process. “I don’t know for sure, how,” Najar said.

