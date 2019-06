Srinagar: Four militants believed to be affiliated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) were killed in gunfight with government forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in South Kashmir’s Shopian District on Sunday morning.

Reports said that two more unidentified militant bodies have been recovered from the encounter site taking death toll to four.

Defense spokesman of Indian Army, colonial Rajesh Kalia said that four militants were killed in Shopian encounter.

