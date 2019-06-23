19-year old falls off from moving train in south Kashmir, dies in hospital

Srinagar, A 19-year-old person was killed after he fell down from a moving train in Panzgam area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district reported local news gathering agency GNS.

The youth namely Mohd Aqib Shah son of Abdul Salam of Kellam, Kulgam fell down from the moving train at Track number KM36 of GRP POST Panzgam area of Awantipora.

The incident occurred when the train was moving towards Banihal from Srinagar.

In the mishap, the injured youth was shifted to Sub-District Hospital Awantipora where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

A police officer also confirmed the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

