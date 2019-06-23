100 plus tippers seized in Srinagar as admin cracks down on illegal constructions

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Srinagar Friday night seized a large number of tippers ferrying construction material from various areas in a massive crackdown on illegal constructions in the city.

More than a hundred tippers was seized from different checkpoints set up across the Srinagar city, official said.

An official statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who issued an order last month directing stern measures against illegal constructions in the city, visited several spots where seizures of said tipper trucks were made, issuing strict instructions against their release and for immediate cancellation of their registrations.

Lauding the SSP Traffic Tahir Gilani and his team for their key role in the crackdown, he said the seizures are the beginning as a “well-thought-out arrangement as per plan has been put in place to dismantle the land mafia and curb illegal constructions and dealings therein.”

The May 31 order instructed the concerned SHOs and Traffic authorities to ensure that except those with valid transportation permissions no movement of trucks carrying construction material be allowed anywhere in the district.

It directed LAWDA, SMC and Forest Department to set up night checkpoints at entry points to prevent nighttime transportation of material for illegal constructions, besides immediate seizure of all such vehicles or load-carriers transporting construction material in violation of guidelines in this regard.

The order also instructs for strict maintaining of registers recording all important details of all such vehicles allowed or seized at these checkpoints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K K Sidha who oversees implementation of the order and SDM East Sundeep Singh accompanied the DC to the said spots.

