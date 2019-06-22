Vaccination for Kupwara Hajj pilgrims from June 25

Kupwara: The District Administration Kupwara on Saturday informed that vaccination programme for the Hajj Pilgrims coming various tehsils of District Kupwara will be carried out from 25th June 2019.

According to an official handout issued here, in tehsil Kupwara and Drugmulla the vaccination programme for Hajj aspirants would be held at ANMT School Kupwara, near SDH Kupwara on 25th June 2019 from 10 am. Similar kind of programme for Hajj pilgrims from Sogam and Lalpora would be held at 10 am on June 25th.

For Kalaroos and Machill pilgrims the vaccination would be carried out at PHC Kalaroos from 27th June 2019 from 10 am, while as for pilgrims from Handwara, Zachaldara and Langate/Kralgund the vaccination would be carried out at District Hospital Handwara from the 27th June 2019.

In Karnah, the programme would be held on 29th June 2019 at SDH Tangdar from 10 am. Similarly, Trehgam, Kralpora, Keran,Villgam, Tarthpora the vaccination for Hajj pilgrims would be carried out at PHC Trehgam from 10 am.

All the Hajj pilgrims are informed to attend the above-mentioned venues on their respective dates as per the instructions issued by Chief Medical Officer, Kupwara.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

