Srinagar: Two people including a women received serious injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Manzhar village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district late Friday evening.

Sources said that a gas cylinder blast occurred inside the house of a local resident Shakir Hussain Khan at Manzhar village of Hayahama Kupwara due to which two people were injured while the house also caught fire.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

