SAC approves training policy for KAS officers with wide-ranging reforms

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, approved the Training Policy for officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS).

The Government had set up a Committee to devise a Comprehensive Training Policy for the KAS on the pattern of the All India Service officers.

At present, the J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPA&RD) is the nodal agency for the training of officers. After their recruitment to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, the officers are imparted training for one year, spread over at the J&K IMPA&RD, the Revenue Training Institute, the Accountancy Training Institute and at the district level. Besides, the officers undergo training in five departments, viz., Revenue, Rural Development, Excise & Taxation, Social Welfare and the Secretariat.

After analysing all aspects of the training currently in vogue, the Committee recommended a ‘Sandwich Pattern of Training’ for the officers of the JKAS on the pattern of the training imparted by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, to IAS officers.

The ‘Sandwich Module’ includes a joint Foundation Course (FC) for all the combined Service Offices recruited to the Junior Scale of the JKAS, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (G) Service and the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (G) Service for a period of one month. After completion of the FC, the officers of the J&K Police Service and the J&K Accounts Service shall report to their respective training institutes for advanced training. The JKAS officers will undergo Phase-I of the training by the J&K IMPA & RD for a period of eight months, excluding a study tour for two months. The total period for Phase-I shall be ten months.

After completion of Phase-I, the officers shall be imparted district training for a period of one year. After completion of the district training, the officers shall undergo Phase-II of the training for a period of one month. The State Darshan will be a part of the training module of the Foundation Course.

A Mandatory Mid-Career training programme for officers will be conducted in three phases viz., Phase-III, Phase-IV and Phase-V and shall be linked to their career progression from Time Scale to Selection Grade, Selection Grade to Special Scale and Special Scale to Super Time Scale. An officer shall be promoted to the next level only after he has undergone the required training. However, the officer who crosses the age of 55 years as on 1st January of the year, in which particular grade is to be released in his favour, shall be exempted from undergoing the particular training. The Mid Career training shall be arranged through reputed and prestigious institutions within and outside the country.

The policy also envisages an award scheme for the best trainee officers of every batch, including Gold Medal and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for 1st position, Silver Medal and cash award of Rs 75,000 for 2nd position and Bronze Medal and cash award of Rs 50,000 for 3rd position.

The Training Policy introduces other wide-ranging reforms to improve skills and broaden the horizon of the officers of the JKAS.

