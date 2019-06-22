Pulwama driver injured after army fires at his car during ambush, police say he jumped checkpoint

Pulwama: A driver was injured after government forces allegedly fired at him during an ambush when he was returning home in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, a resident of Wahibugh village of Pulwama, reports said that the injured driver was immediately rushed to district hospital Pulwama and was later shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar.

Local sources said thatShafi was returning home in his car from Gulzarpora village along with three other villagers at midnight.

As the car reached Romeshi rivulet, it was allegedly fired upon by government forces, who had laid an ambush there.

They said that Shafi sustained injury in his hand.

Meanwhile, a police official said that the driver was signalled to stop but he jumped a checkpoint after which few warning shots were fired.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

