One body recovered from gunfight site in Boniyar

By on No Comment

One body recovered from gunfight site in Boniyar

Srinagar: One body has been recovered from the site of the gunfight in Boniyar area of northern Kashmir’s Uri in Baramulla district, a police source said.

Gunfight erupted between government forces and militants in Bujtalan village of Boniyar Saturday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 6 JAKLI and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Acting on a specific input, a police officer said, as the joint team of forces cordoned the village, the militants hiding fire upon the forces triggering a gunfight.

The source said that one body has been recoevred from the spot and its identification is being ascertained. “Operation has concluded.”

One body recovered from gunfight site in Boniyar added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.