One body recovered from gunfight site in Boniyar

Srinagar: One body has been recovered from the site of the gunfight in Boniyar area of northern Kashmir’s Uri in Baramulla district, a police source said.

Gunfight erupted between government forces and militants in Bujtalan village of Boniyar Saturday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 6 JAKLI and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Acting on a specific input, a police officer said, as the joint team of forces cordoned the village, the militants hiding fire upon the forces triggering a gunfight.

The source said that one body has been recoevred from the spot and its identification is being ascertained. “Operation has concluded.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

