No more rafting in Kashmir, orders govt

Srinagar: In the wake of killing of three persons during rafting expeditions in Lidder stream in Pahalgam, the tourism department in Kashmir has suspended all rafting related activities in the valley till a proper mechanism of safety is put in place.

Late Thursday evening, the tourism department ordered suspension of rafting-related activities in the entire valley, saying in its order, “In the interest of administration and safety of tourists, it is hereby ordered that all rafting-related activities at all tourist destinations particularly at Pahalgam and Sonamarg shall remain suspended till a proper mechanism/ technical guidance is put in place at all such locations.”

The tourism director asked all the officers concerned to ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit and also report its compliance.

—PTI

