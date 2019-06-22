Mohamed Morsi ‘killed’ by ruling Egyptian regime, son says

Mohamed Morsi ‘killed’ by ruling Egyptian regime, son says

Abdullah, son of late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, has accused incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a number of officials of “killing” his father.

Morsi, the first democratically elected president, died on Monday after falling into a coma inside his soundproof glass cage during his trial on “espionage” charges.

In a Thursday tweet, the late president’s son named a number of officials whom he called “partners” of al-Sisi “in killing the martyr president”.

He particularly accused incumbent and former interior ministers Mahmoud Tawfiq and Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, respectively.

The names also included judges Shirin Fahmy, Shaaban al-Shami and Ahmed Sabry as well as Attorney General Nabil Sadek and Abbas Kamel, head of intelligence service.

Egyptian authorities have yet to comment on claims by Morsi’s son.

Morsi, a leading member of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, won Egypt’s first free presidential election in 2012.

After only a year in office, however, he was ousted and imprisoned in a military coup led by then-Defense Minister Sisi.

At the time of his death, Morsi faced a host of legal charges, which he, along with numerous human rights groups and independent observers, said were politically motivated.

