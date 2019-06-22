Mirwaiz on crusade against drugs: ‘We must fight this menace together’

Srinagar: The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has found a new cause: social issues and evils in Kashmir Valley. As on the previous Friday, the Mirwaiz’s sermon at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid today voiced this concern, singling out the growing drug abuse in Kashmir.

Speaking from the pulpit, Kashmir’s chief cleric strongly highlighted the drug menace in society. He said that drug peddlers should be give stern punishment, a task in which the entire Kashmir will support the administration.

The Mirwaiz said that drugs were being sold openly and were being consumed especially in the evenings, in places such as graveyards, playgrounds, and even around mosques.

Many studies have shown that thousands are involved in the illegal trade of drugs, he said. “Parents have a duty to maintain upkeep of their children. Many reports I have come across show not just boys but women also are doing drugs,” he said.

At this rate, Kashmir would go the way of Punjab where lakhs of youth are involved in drugs, he said.

“Residents’ welfare committees and masjid committees have a role. They should not look to masjids alone but also to their neighbourhoods for eradicating the menace,” he said, drawing applause from devotees.

According to him, the menace of drug abuse has spread like wildfire in downtown Srinagar, especially in areas of Malkhah, Makdoom Sahib, and Idgah.

“Everyone should stand against this. Drug abuse will rip us apart and we should fight this menace together,” he said. “I can’t say the administration is not doing anything but many complain that cases are not filed against those arrested.”

“Drug peddlers should be given stern punishment and nobody will raise voice against it,” he added.

The Mirwaiz warned that drug peddlers were targeting school children and students in colleges and universities. He said that records suggest that those affected are not in the hundreds but in thousands, including girls. “Even professionals are falling prey to it,” he said.

The Mirwaiz made a fervent appeal to parents, teachers, Ulema, Mohalla committees and Masjid committees to wake up to this reality and take steps in this regard. He said easy money being made available to children makes access to drugs easy for them. He said parents have to take responsibility for this.

