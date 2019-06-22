Kisan Tehreek questions non-implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme

SRINAGAR: General Secretary, J&K Kisan Tehreek, Ghulam Nabi Malik has demanded immediate relief to the peasants and orchardists whose standing crops and fruit got damaged due to massive hail storm in Pulwama yesterday.

Malik called for a comprehensive compensation for affected farmers and orchardists who suffered extensive damages due to massive hailstorm that wrecked havoc in Pulwama yesterday. He demanded immediate assessment of losses suffered by the orchardists and peasants so that affectees are provided compensation.

In November last year, the orchardists also suffered huge losses due to untimely snowfall. The government announced meager compensation to them, which too was not provided to every affected farmer or orchardist.

He questioned over the non-implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme, saying that the farmers and orchardists will heave a sigh of relief if the scheme will be implemented. He also added that the scheme has been implemented in some areas of Jammu region but is yet to be implemented in Kashmir areas. The scheme will also save the fruit growers and agriculturists in the event of losses suffered due to natural calamities.

