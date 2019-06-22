J&K police arrest 6 illegal excavators in Budgam, 9 dumpers seized

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said that over the last 10 days it has registered 5 FIRs across the jurisdiction of Budgam Police Station against illegal excavators.

A spokesperson of Police said that 6 persons were detained in these cases and 4 JCB machines/excavators have been seized.

He said that 9 dumpers (tippers) have also been seized.

Meanwhile, spokesperson said that a notorious criminal Sajjad Joo who was also involved in 6 previous FIRs, was arrested and produced before the Court.

“Currently on Police remand, the violator has been incorrigible and involved in illegal excavation of clay over years.”

