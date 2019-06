Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks and termed the development as encouraging.

While speaking during a function at SKICC here, Malik said Hurriyat leaders who once shut doors to Ram Vilas Paswan when he approached them for dialogue are now ready for talks.

Malik also hailed Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for speaking on the drug menace.

Malik said Hurriyat’s proactive role in addressing social issues must be welcomed.

