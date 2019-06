Srinagar: Gunfight erupted between government forces and militants in Bujtalan village of Boniyar in northern Kashmir’s Uri Saturday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 6 JAKLI and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Acting on a specific input, a police officer said, as the joint team of forces cordoned the village, the militants hiding fire upon the forces triggering a gunfight.

More to follow.

