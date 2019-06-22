Govt suspends ‘attached’ BMO Budgam, other official over allegations of corruption

Srinagar: Government has suspended former Block Medical Officer Budgam DR Anjum Qadir and former senior assistant in BMO office Budgam Feroz Ahmad Hakak pending enquiry into their conduct.

An order issued by the Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education department said that both the officials shall remain attached with Director Health Services Kashmir till the completion of the enquiry.

The duo was attached on March 19 last year over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Dr Anjum was attached followed the alleged embezzlement of funds in the medical block Budgam previous year in March. The funds were withdrawn on account of salaries of employees posted in the department. The employees had accusing the officials including the BMO of illegally withdrawing their salaries and not crediting it into their respective accounts.

