Govt forces launch searches in two Pulwama villages

Srinagar: Government forces Saturday morning laid siege to two villages in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sources said that a joint team of govrnment forces including army, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir, and CRPF launched a joint search operation in two villages of Drabgam and Monghar in Pulwama.

The operation was launched on inputs about the presence of militants.

They said that all exit points were sealed and house to house searches were launched by the forces in these villages.

The operation was still going on when the reports last came in.

