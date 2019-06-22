Governor chairs UHQ meet, lauds forces for counter-insurgency ops

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar to review the security situation in the state. The meeting comprised top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

The meeting deliberated on various important issues relating to the internal and external security situation in the state.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts. He stressed the need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

Lauding the valour and sacrifices made by the Security Forces personnel, the Governor complimented the security forces and intelligence agencies for achieving a very high-level of convergence on the anti-militancy front and observed that joint efforts of the agencies had resulted in neutralising the inimical elements. He observed that morale of the security forces is high and they are capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

The meeting reviewed security situation in the border areas – along the international border and the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control – and analysed issues relating to cross border movements and infiltration attempts across the border. In this context, the Governor called upon the civil and police administration and the security forces to ensure continued close coordination and timely measures for the security of civil population in the frontier belts.

While reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Governor stressed upon the security agencies to ensure secure environment and hassle-free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.

The meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GoC in C, Northern Command; Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police; Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, GoC 15 Corps; Lt Gen JS Nain GoC 9 Corps; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home; Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; the ADGP Security, Law and Order; ADGP, CID; ADG, CRPF; IG CRPF (Ops); IGP Jammu; IGP Kashmir; IG CRPF Srinagar; IG BSF Kashmir; DIG SSB; DIG ITBP and other senior officers.

—Information Department

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

