Geelani barred from attending book fair

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani was not allowed to attend the Urdu book fair at Kashmir University on Friday, to which he had been invited.

A Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said in a statement that Geelani was not allowed to step out of his Hyderpora office-cum-residence, “which was cordoned off by extra police force to prevent him from attending this purely academic activity”.

In the statement, Geelani condemned the government’s “coercive” measures, saying, “I was going to meet my beloved youth, interact and spend some time with them, and it was a peaceful and apolitical event, but not only our political and religious but also academic and educational activities are curbed and forcibly stopped with the barrel of gun.”

“Hardly are such incidents witnessed where a 90-year-old person is confined in the four walls of his house for the last almost a decade and all his personal, social, religious and academic activities are curtailed,” he said.

Geelani said that youth, particularly students, would have been waiting for him in the lawns of the university. “I, too, was eager and enthusiastic to be among them after a very long gap,” he said.

In his message, the pro-freedom leader said that these “dark and gloomy clouds of oppression” will In Sha Allah fade away.

He expressed serious concern over the decline of Urdu language, saying, “Most of our literature is in Urdu particularly in this subcontinent. Our carelessness and non-seriousness about it will deprive not only us but our coming generations of the valuable and literary treasure of our faith and culture.”

He requested students, researchers, teachers and educationists to “come forward to safeguard this language and oppose tooth and nail any mischief to suppress it”.

“Communal forces have very cunningly attributed this language to Muslims only, but the fact of the matter is that this melodious language has echoed in every soul irrespective of its faith and religion,” he said, adding, “Even in our homes our kids speak Urdu, but struggle when it comes to reading and writing.”

Geelani congratulated the organisers and participants of the book fair, saying, “These people have travelled from far-off places to this strife-torn land and have camped for the last one week to promote Urdu. We as a bruised nation acknowledge their sincere efforts for this sweet language.”

He appealed to students, scholars and budding academicians to reach the zenith of knowledge and analysis. “You need to concentrate on your education, research and work hard but also remain connected to your roots as well,” Geelani said.

“We as a nation need to be equipped with the latest technology in every field to face the present-day challenges,” he added.

