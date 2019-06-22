Five drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Police on Friday arrested five drug peddlers at two separate places in Kashmir. According to an official statement, police arrested four drug peddlers, namely Reyaz Ahmad Badana, Mudasir Ahmad Piswal, Tanveer Ahmad Raina and Zameer Ahmad Raina, all residents of Amrohie Karnah, and booked them under the Public Safety Act. Another drug peddler was arrested by the Srinagar police at a checkpoint near Ashai Bagh Nigeen.

The four drug peddlers arrested were involved in case FIR 02/19 U/S 08/21 NDPS Act lodged at police station Kralpora. The FIR pertained to the recovery of a huge quantity of brown sugar from their possession.

Reyaz Badana and Tanveer Raina have been lodged under PSA in District Jail Anantnag while Mudasir Piswal and Zameer Raina have been lodged under PSA in District Jail Baramulla, the police statement said.

Another person, identified as Imran Abdullah, son of Mohammad Abdullah, resident of Batpora Safapora Ganderbal, was arrested for drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Nigeen where he remains in custody.

Officers at the Nigeen checkpoint seized 30 grams of heroin from his possession, police said.

Case FIR number 55/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation taken up, police said.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law,” the police said in a statement.

The statement added, “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”

