Fierce blaze guts Masjid Noor in Bandipora

Masjid Noor, a popular mosque in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was gutted in a fire incident in the wee hours on Saturday. The mosque is Zila Markaz of Tablewgi Jama’at.

Officials said that fire broke out in the third floor of Masjid-e-Noor near Naz Colony in Nowpora at around 4:00 am causing extensive damage.

Locals and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby locality. The third floor of the mosque, however, in the incident gutted completely.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and police have also taken cognizance.

