Court judgements on rights of transgenders lead to no change in reality

Srinagar: Almost nothing has been done even after a slew of court orders, starting from the Supreme Court, to mitigate the problems faced by transgenders in Jammu & Kashmir, says the lawyer who filed a PIL in the J&K High Court in 2017 on this issue.

After the Supreme Court in April 2014 directed the central as well as state governments to treat transgenders as “third gender” and provide them all facilities to enable their inclusion in mainstream society, LGBT activist Aijaz Ahmed Bund called for implementation of the Supreme Court judgement in J&K by filing a PIL in the High Court.

In one of the hearings that took place on August 11, 2017, a division bench comprising then Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed the state government to respond to the PIL filed by Bund, which sought constitutional rights of transgenders for social, political and economic inclusion in society, as well as reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.

On May 15 this year, Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal recorded that the Supreme Court judgment had been passed almost five years ago and Bund’s petition was pending before the Court since 2017. They further recorded that despite repeated orders by the HC, the respondents (state government) had not even placed a formal scheme regarding the welfare of transgenders.

What was directed by Supreme Court:

The apex court had directed that hijras, eunuchs, etc, be treated as “third gender” for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under Part III of the Indian Constitution and concomitant laws made by Parliament and state legislatures.

The court held that transgender persons had the right to decide their self-identified gender and the central and state governments had to grant legal recognition to their gender identity, be it male, female or third gender.

“We direct the Centre and the State Governments to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservation in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments,” the court had ordered.

It directed central and state governments to operate separate HIV surveillance centres as transgenders faced several sexual health issues.

It further directed, “The Centre and State Governments should seriously address the problems being faced by Hijras/ Transgenders such as fear, shame, gender dysphoria, social pressure, depression, suicidal tendencies, social stigma, etc.

“The Centre and State Governments should take proper measures to provide medical care to transgenders (TGs) in hospitals and also provide them separate public toilets and other facilities, and should also take steps for framing various social welfare schemes for their betterment.

“The Centre and State Governments should take steps to create public awareness so that TGs will feel that they are also part and parcel of the social life and be not treated as untouchables.”

What was directed by High Court:

“There can be no manner of doubt that the State of JK is under obligation to implement and effectuate the directions passed by the Supreme Court of India,” the J&K High Court observed.

The court directed municipal authorities to identify transgenders as Third gender in birth certificates.

“Extension of benefits of NRHM schemes for mothers of such children, such as free pre and postnatal services, free medical treatment, free life insurances, etc, be given,” the court directed.

All educational institutions were directed to have a column for “Third Gender” in admission forms. “Above all, there must be a provision for such persons to have free education up to primary level/ middle standard,” the court ruled, adding that such reservation be extended up to permissible limits in colleges, universities and professional courses within or outside the state.

The court also directed for granting legal recognition as voters to transgenders. “For this purpose necessary direction needs to be issued to the concerned Commission for issuance of Voter ID Card for such like persons,” the court ordered.

“Provision must be put in place for issuance of Driving Licence to such like persons and for this purpose Third gender must be properly mentioned on their Driving Licenses,” the court further directed.

As regards job opportunities, the court directed that a provision be put in place in the Reservation Act and Rules by reserving 2% to 3% quota for such persons.

The government was directed to appoint/ nominate a Full Fledged State Commission for redressing the genuine grievances of transgenders.

“Steps should be taken for making discrimination or violation including physical, verbal and mental torture a punishable offence with stress on Right to free Legal Aid/ Services to such sections,” the court directed.

The court directed for full access and participation of transgenders in all forms of sports.

“Right to health, free medical treatment in all leading hospitals of the country including private hospitals, if the family income is less than Rs 19,000 per month,” the court directed, with further direction to provide unemployment allowance and announcement of a comprehensive insurance scheme for transgenders.

The High Court has noted that the failure of the respondents to take effective steps constitutes a grave injustice to the transgender community, which is being deprived of rights considered as essential concomitants of the Right to Life guaranteed to all citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

What has been done on ground:

“The court has given important directions but awareness of those directions on the ground seems to be very less. Transgenders are not even being provided with basic facilities,” Aijaz Ahmed Bund told Kashmir Reader.

He said, “It is disheartening to see this that despite directions by the highest court of the country as well as by the state High Court, nothing is coming out as relief and justice to this community.”

Since the Supreme Court judgement in 2014, J&K State has been unable to provide basic education to the transgender community, despite the High Court issuing directions to the school education department and the higher education department for the same, Bund said.

Professor Irshad Nawchoo, Director of Admissions at Kashmir University, said that a committee has been constituted to process the mechanism of providing education and incorporating transgenders in admission forms as directed by the High Court.

Syed Adil Amin Andrabi, who looks after the academic processes at Central University of Kashmir, told Kashmir Reader that the “Transgender” column has been incorporated in forms and any student from this community can avail admission from the next session.

Nighat Ara, officer at Social Welfare Department, told Kashmir Reader that it would take some time but the department was working on identifying members of transgender community in Kashmir so as to provide them all requisite facilities.

