An Entitlement

It is pretty self evident that with demographic growth there are “natural” pressures on existing infrastructures and facilities. This holds true in all domains of quotidian life but it should focus minds on critical areas like water supply. Water is the sine qua non of survival of life and its various forms and in modern day life , it is essential that there should not only be uninterrupted supply of water but it should also be clean , potable and safe. ( Such is the importance of Clean and safe water that it is one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals(SDG’s)). It stands to reason that in lesser developed contexts, the provision of clean and uninterrupted supply of water is a challenge but here , with respect to Kashmir, there are or cannot be any excuse for its lack though. The region, blessed with verdant mountains, gushing rivers, streams and their feeding glaciers; there then is abundant natural water supply here but unfortunately the infrastructure to deliver it to people across the length and breadth of the region in a seamless , uninterrupted manner is sorely missing. As a result, many people, especially in far off and distant villages and other assorted rural areas are deprived of this basic and essential need and service. Consequently, what is observed as urban counterparts have a somewhat reasonable and okayish water supply, many of the rural folk and their women still have to do their washing in rivers and so on and take recourse to primitive measures for their water drinking needs. In any other context than Kashmir, given the region’s abundance in natural water supply, this would be scandalous but here nothing substantive is or has been done about it. This constitutes a travesty for obvious reasons: many people stand deprived of an essentially essential service. It is a condition that must be remedied not only because of the fact that clean, potable and uninterrupted supply is in the nature of an essential and basic service that must be delivered to people but also it has public health connotations. Poor provision of water supply and its bad quality can cause diseases and illnesses that can, if taken far, cause epidemics. The problem or issue then is alarming and must be remedied at the earliest if for nothing but in the nature of an entitlement for people and for basic public health reasons.

