ACB conducts surprise check in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday conducted a surprise check at the office of the Executive Engineer of the Hydraulic Division in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The search was conducted on the basis of a complaint alleging that higher charges were applied for transport of material as compared to the prevalent government rates, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

He said it has also been alleged that the department has not embedded the water pipes according to the specification of the pipes which have been sanctioned as per the tender or Detailed Project Report under water supply scheme ‘Naigad to Kishtwar’.

“After completion of the scrutiny of record, further course of action into the matter shall be taken accordingly,” the spokesperson said.@PTI

