Abducted couple released after being shot in the leg

Bike-borne duo jumps check point at site of fidayeen attack in Anantnag

Anantnag: A husband and wife who were abducted by unidentified gunmen from Arwini area of Anantnag district on Thursday were released after about 24 hours today, after being shot in the leg.

“Both of them are stable and are being treated at hospital,” a senior police official in Anantnag said.

Nusrat, who happens to be the step sister of an active Lashkar militant, Nasir Chadroo, and her husband Mudassir Ahmad Makroo were abducted from outside their home in Arwini Thursday evening.

“They were taken away by unidentified gunmen, who we suspect were militants,” the police official said, adding that a manhunt was launched to trace them soon after the abduction.

The police, however, were not able to trace them and they were released by their abductors on Friday afternoon. Both of them had been shot, Nusrat in her left leg and Mudassir in his right leg.

“They were immediately rushed to hospital. Nusrat was taken to SDH Bijbehara and Mudassir to Anantnag district hospital,” the police official said.

He added that the police have registered a case and investigation has been taken up in the matter.

Meanwhile, in main town Anantnag on Friday, government forces fired several rounds in air after two youths, riding a bike, did not stop even after a signal to halt at a check point.

Sources said that one of the youths had been detained for questioning, but police maintained that no such detention has taken place.

“A single aerial shot was fired by the policemen on duty. Nothing more,” a police official said.

The incident took place yards away from the spot of the fidayeen attack that was carried out by a lone Pakistani militant earlier this month. The attack left 5 CRPF personnel and a police officer dead.

Two CRPF men were grievously injured in the attack and the militant was killed in a shootout as well.

