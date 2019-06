Srinagar: At least 14 passengers were injured in a road accident at Kishtwar of Jammu division.

Reports said that the driver of a mini bus in which the injured were traveling lost control on the vehicle and it skieed of the road and turned turtle.

They said that the accident left 14 passengers injured who, they said, are out of danger and are being treated in a local hospital.

More to follow.

