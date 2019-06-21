Work on Lower Kalnai HEP to be re-tendered

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik had accorded sanction to the termination of EPC & PMC Contracts for the 48 MW Lower Kalnai HEP, updation of the DPR and re-tendering of the balance works of the project under EPC mode.

The 48 MW Lower Kalnai Hydel Project is a run of the river project in District Doda. The project was awarded on EPC basis in September 2013 to M/s Coastal Projects Pro Limited. It was scheduled to be completed in September 2017. Due to poor progress work and listing of Coastal Projects in the insolvency list of RBI, the management recommended termination of the contract and encashment of PBGs.

The contract of PMC of Lower Kalnai HEP was awarded to M/S ICCS-Rodic Consultants Consortium and was to be completed within 48 months. In view of poor progress, the PMC was asked to minimise its manpower deployment. Subsequently, the PMC demobilised their staff, handed over the records and formally closed their services in August 2018.

The SAC also approved revision of the DPR to exclude the work already executed and to include only the balance works, updation of the DPR to the present price level, and re-tendering the balance works of the project under EPC mode.

