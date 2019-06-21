‘Trying to ensure safe environment in J&K’

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind said that the central government was making all efforts to ensure a safe and peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kovind said the government was also committed to taking all necessary steps for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“My government is making efforts with complete dedication to provide a safe and peaceful environment for residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The recently concluded peaceful elections to local bodies and to Lok Sabha have bolstered our efforts,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President’s rule and the schedule for long-overdue assembly elections is expected to be announced after the Amarnath Yatra, which will come to an end in mid-August.

—PTI

