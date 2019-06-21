Tourist dies at Gulmarg

Baramulla: A middle-aged tourist from Pune died due to cardiac arrest at Gulmarg tourist resort Thursday.
Dr Harsh Vardhan Shah, 55, son of Jai Kumar Shah of Bibiwadi Kondwa, Pune had complained of chest pain as he was going along with family to children’s park at Gulmarg, officials said.
He was shifted to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The family had arrived at the tourist resort on Monday.

