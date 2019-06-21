‘Top priority: National Security’

New Delhi: Flagging national security as the top priority of the Modi government, President Kovind said that India had “amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes on terrorist hideouts across the border after the Pulwama attack.”

“In the future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security,” he added.

The President said ‘New India’ will be sensitive and also economically prosperous but for this to happen, “nation’s security is of utmost importance”.

Referring to infiltration of immigrants from across the border, he said it posed a major threat to internal security.

“This is leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country, as well as putting a huge pressure on limited livelihood opportunities,” he said.

“My government accords top most priority to national security. Therefore, effective steps are being taken to tackle terrorism and naxalism,” he said.

Kovind said the government was rapidly taking forward the work of modernisation of the army and the armed forces. In this regard, the country is going to receive its first Rafale fighter aircraft and the Apache helicopters in the near future, he said.

To secure the future of the children of those who guard the borders, the amount of scholarship under the ‘National Defence Fund’ has been increased, Kovind said.

For the first time, the children of state police personnel have also been included in this scholarship, he added.

Special emphasis is being accorded by the government to the manufacture of modern armaments under ‘Make in India’, Kovind said, noting that the policy of indigenously manufacturing weapons such as modern rifles and cannons, tanks and combat aircrafts is being carried forward successfully.

“Defence corridors coming up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will further strengthen this mission. While fulfilling our security requirements, export of defence equipment is also being encouraged,” he said.

Through ‘One Rank, One Pension’, increased pensionary benefits to ex-servicemen, and expansion of health facilities, efforts are being made to improve their living standards, the President said.

The National War Memorial near the India Gate, in Delhi, built by the government seven decades after India’s independence, is a tribute to the martyrs by a grateful nation, he said.

“Similarly, my government has set up the National Police Memorial in memory of police personnel who were martyred while safeguarding the security of the country,” the President said.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

