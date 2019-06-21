Tonnes of apples go to rot, thrown away like garbage

Prolonged closure of highway kept apples lying in cold storages for longer than they could last

SHOPIAN: Tonnes of rotten apples which had been put by orchardists and traders in cold storages have been thrown in the premises of Lassipora industrial area near the banks of Rambiara rivulet in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The apples, which could fill up hundreds of boxes, rotted due to the frequent and prolonged closure of the national highway, to which was added the twice-a-week ban on civilian vehicles imposed by the government, orchardists and traders said.

A large area of land at Lassipora industrial area has been filled with the rotten apple as many of the growers failed to send it to Indian markets on time.

“Normally, apples survive in cold storages for six to seven months but this year it crossed the nine-month period due to the highway closure, due to inclement weather and the government’s ban on civilian vehicle,” said the owner of a cold storage.

According to horticulture experts, more than seven lakh tonnes of Kashmiri apple were directly affected by the highway closure which took place in the season when the apples had to be taken out from the cold storages and sent to markets.

“Primarily, the apples failed to reach the markets because the trucks got stuck on roads and the varying temperatures damaged the apple quality, and thus their rates,” said a horticulture expert based in south Kashmir.

According to the data provided by Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir, one lakh metric tonnes of apple were stored in cold chains based in the valley, which included areas of Lassipora, Pattan and Sopore.

Another expert said that if the losses are added, they would amount to more than Rs 2,000 crore for orchardists and traders in the valley.

People in southern Kashmir have been demanding construction of a tunnel on the Mughal Road to provide an alternative link to the rest of the country, which would allow them to transport fruits even when the national highway is closed.

According to a government engineer, the estimated cost for constructing the tunnel is Rs 1200 crore. He said that it is much less than the estimated losses suffered by apple growers and traders in just this year.

