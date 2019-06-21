Teenager falls off bike after forces open fire in air, held in Anantnag

Srinagar:Government forces on Friday apprehended a teenage boy (pillion rider) even as the motorcyclist managed to flee from the spot amid some warning shots at KP road Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Reports reaching GNS said that a joint naka party of SOG and CRPF signaled to stop a motorcyclist near K.P Road Anantnag for checking.

In the meantime, the motorcyclist turned back and the joint team fired few aerial shots which created panic in the area.

In the process, the pillion rider (aged about 17-year-old) fell off from it and was later apprehended by the joint team. The motorcyclist, however, managed to escape from the site, they said.

Sources said that the boy has been taken to JIC Anantnag for questioning.

Confirming it, a police officer said that investigations are underway to ascertain the details.

The incident occurred when the motorcyclist bearing registration number (JK03D-3964) was coming from Mattan towards Anantnag town, the officer said.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether the motorcyclist turned back and fled due to the absence of license or other documents or there was something else linked to militancy.

In recent past, there have been some instances when motorcyclists or vehicle drivers who ignore signal were fired upon and one such incident three boys were injured on eid day when government forces opened fire at them in Pulwama district.

